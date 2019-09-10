Man accused of assault to compensate victim

A 35-year-old man appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 9, 2019, to answer to the charge of assault.

Leon Murray of Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and admitted that, on September 5, 2019, he maliciously destroyed a spectacle valued at $30,000, property of Shawn Solomon.

Murray also admitted that, on the same day in question, he assaulted Solomon causing him actual bodily harm. “I did shai the brick” he said.

Reports stated that, the two men lived together, and, on the day question, they had an argument which resulted in the accused arming himself with a brick and pelting the virtual complainant to the face, fracturing his nose and breaking his spectacles.

The matter was reported to the police and Murray was arrested and charged.

However, the virtual complainant explained to the court that he would no longer proceed with the matter if he can be compensated for his spectacles and medical bills.

Magistrate McGusty gave the defendant 24 hours to pay the sum of $60,000 to the virtual complaint for the damages done.