7-year-old burn victim dies

SEVEN-year-old Shaniya Persaud, who was severely burnt, has died, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) Foundation announced on Sunday night.

“Shaniya fought a long and difficult battle, but her fragile body could no longer continue. Her heart stopped twice today and her doctors tried desperately to resuscitate her, sadly, when it stopped the third time, Heaven gained an angel,” SHEA said in a Facebook post.

It added: “At this most difficult time, SHEA would like to extend heartfelt condolences to Shaniya’s family; we are grieving with you.”

More than 90 per cent of Persaud’s body was burnt while she was trapped in her home in Mon Repos, which went up in flames on August 5, 2019.

Persaud miraculously survived the fire by walking out of the house as it was burning. It was reported that she was covered in flames, but neighbours quickly went to her rescue. The child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Little Shaniya was later flown to the US for further treatment. The Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) Foundation and the Rotary Club of Demerara had took on the case to assist Persaud with getting treatment for the third degree burns which she sustained. SHEA had secured treatment for Persaud at the Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Texas.

Doctors at the hospital, after trying everything possible, were left with no choice but to amputate one of her legs, a few fingers, and a section of her ear.