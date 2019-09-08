Perez, Singh blast centuries as DCC dominate Diplomats

RAYMOND Perez and Sachin Singh propelled home team Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to emphatic opening-day dominance over Diplomats Sports Club yesterday in their GCA/Noble House Seafoods second division encounter.

The top order batsmen blasted centuries as they dismantled the visitors’ bowling attack to swing the pendulum early in the two-day clash.

Perez finished with 192, while Singh scored 115 to push DCC to a whopping first-innings score of 389-4 off 59 overs. In reply, Diplomats closed the day on 61-1 from 18 overs.

For Perez, the knock was his highest in any form of cricket. He proved the aggressor in the middle after joining Singh when DCC lost opener Brandon Jaikaran for 26 (5×4).

The 20-year-old laced the boundary early in his innings. His positive stroke plays kept the runs flowing. He and 17-year-old Singh, who has been a dominant force at this level at home, batted Diplomats into near submission.

When Singh fell for 115 (15×4, 2×6), Perez unleashed a plethora of sixes which skyrocketed his total. Unfortunately, like Singh, he too fell attempting a big shot. His 192 included 18 fours and 11 sixes.

Shemar Yearwood finished with 20 not out (3×4) before the home team declared.

In the middle, Diplomats lost S. Hughes for five, while D. Bobb retired hurt on six.

M. King and R. Mohamed who have somewhat settled at the crease with scores of 18 (3×4) and 19 (3×6) respectively will look to increase their scores when play continues this morning.