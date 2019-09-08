MPs continue to receive pay, but not working

Dear Editor:

I am on record advising Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo to call for an end of the parliamentary recess. Now that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has advised the Commission it will not be ready for an election before March 2020, it is even more important for the Opposition to return to the National Assembly and work.

The CEO is the technical officer and it is upon his expert advice the Commission will be making their decision on the readiness for election. The harassment of Justice Claudette Singh S.C is malicious, misguided and un-necessary. It must stop. Whereas Justice Singh is the Chair of GECOM with oversight responsibility for elections, neither she nor the Commissioners have the technical ‘competencies’ to execute the election processes on their own. They are dependent on such ‘competencies’ and advice of others in order to arrive at a clear decision. The bureaucratic process allows for the CEO who is responsible for the day to day management of National Registration Centre and ultimately the electoral process, in turn, to be dependent on similar ‘competencies’ of its various departmental heads and functioning officers.

The National Registration Centre is responsible for registration, executing the preparatory work for elections. GECOM is responsible for the management and execution of the election. The “shortest possible” time is dependent on the Centre fulfilling its obligations to satisfy all the requirements in executing a credible election. What GECOM has to do is strike a balance between credible election and the shortest possible time. It is not just achieving one at the expense of the other. This argument is not unknown to Mr. Jagdeo who was president and charged the responsibility for announcing a date for election based on the advice of GECOM as to its readiness.

The point to note is, while GECOM is doing its job maybe not to the liking of some, the National Assembly is not doing its job, but members continue to receive pay.

As a trade union leader steep in the concerns of labour, fair work for fair pay and just conditions it is bothersome to see the abuse of taxpayers’ money. Nowhere else in our labour landscape is earning without pay possible or condoned. What aggravates the situation is the fact that we the hard-working taxpayers, with no such privilege, are the employers.

When Government took the question of the no-confidence vote to the court, this nation witnessed both Government and Opposition exercising an equal right to pursue legal justice which is upheld in the constitution. In the exercise of this the matter was taken all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice which delivered its verdict on 18th June. As a consequence, the “within three months” period which an election could have been held was exhausted, bringing into focus the other proviso “or such longer period,” which requires at least two-third votes of all the elected members of the National Assembly as per Article 106(7). It is a stretch of credulity to give the impression that that three months’ period would have started from June. Parliament only functions effectively when both sides are seated and deliberating. That’s why the Opposition receives pay from government Treasury to work in the Assembly and function always as a government in waiting not like a guerrilla warlord with no knowledge of civilised politics and meaningful constructive on-going negotiations only willing to create mayhem. There are pressing matters of national import deserving of parliamentary attention such as oil and gas and giving meaning to Article 13.

The issue of a resigned Government whilst constitutional is mere technicality and a matter of ego drive which is a pity because our nation suffers. The constitution is clear as the courts will rule. What remains unclear and can be mutually agreed to is the continued and realistic functioning of an interim government. In the absence of the interim Government and interim Opposition working out such a plan then precedents are being set, good and bad for which both parties are responsible.

The whirlpool of chaos, confusion, half-truths, lies and racial animosity is further tearing the nation apart leaving any future government the task of rebuilding our exhausted tolerance with each other, our camaraderie and cohesion as One People, One Nation with One Destiny. The challenge of our Republic is clearly outlined for those-

“Born in the land of the mighty Roraima…

To guard Guyana’s Lands

To foil the shock of rude invader

who’d violate her earth

To cherish and defend forever

The state that gave them birth”

The self-inflicting injuries we continue to create over elections and the passions invoked through partisan politics distracts and hinders forging a unified nation committed to defence of this nation’s vital interests. And for this we must hold the interim Opposition and particularly its chief proponent accountable along with the interim Government. This is no monopoly game where one can get a ‘free pass’.

What this nation is still witnessing is continuous effort at political dumbing down of supporters, the absence of political will, and the discharging of civic responsibility to ensure the political process work for all. Towards this end it means ensuring the operatives come together and chart a way forward consistent with the law and time-honoured principles.

The politicians must do their work.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis