Injured Dwayne Bravo ruled out of CPL 2019

DWAYNE Bravo’s finger injury has ruled him out of the entire CPL 2019. Bravo, part of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad, was initially ruled out for “a significant part” of the tournament, and the franchise decided to appoint Kieron Pollard as the captain before the season got underway, due to Bravo’s expected absence.

However, while initially expected to play some part at a later stage, Bravo confirmed that the injury was severe enough to rule him out of the tournament altogether. “The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process … I will back playing competitive cricket in about two months’ time,” Bravo was quoted as saying by the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

Pollard, who like Bravo is from Trinidad and Tobago, will be turning out for his home franchise for the first time in the CPL. Trinbago have made a solid start to this edition, winning their first two matches.

Barbados Tridents bring in Duminy and Lalor for Wahab and Imad Wasim,

Former South Africa batsman JP Duminy and Australian fast bowler Josh Lalor are set to join Barbados Tridents for the 2019 CPL season. The pair will replace Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim, who had to leave for international commitments.

Duminy, a veteran of over 300 international matches across formats, will be making his first foray into the CPL, having previously played in T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, England and South Africa.

Lalor, a 31-year-old left-arm seamer, was one of Brisbane Heat’s standout players in the 2018-19 Big Bash League, claiming a hat-trick against Perth Scorchers and a five-for against Sydney Sixers.

Lalor has an experience of 37 T20s for 42 wickets with an economy rate of 7.92.

Tridents will open their season against Guyana Amazon Warriors today at the Providence Stadium.(ESPN Cricinfo).