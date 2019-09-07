Gov’t rolls out over $714.5M in road works

…several city streets, other areas for major upgrade

THE Government, through the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Communities, has injected over $714.5M for the construction and rehabilitation of urban roads in Regions Four, Six and 10, in direct response to needs of residents there.

Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, made the announcement on Friday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency. He disclosed that in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) approximately $309.5M in contracts has been awarded for the rehabilitation of urban roads in the district, primarily in Georgetown.

He detailed that a $25.9M contract was awarded to K.P Thomas & Sons Contracting for the rehabilitation of the road network within South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The works will be conducted within the ‘South Entrance’ area. A contract to the sum of $21.8M was also awarded to K.P Thomas & Sons Contracting for the construction of the Tukeit Drive, South Ruimveldt while Critchlow Avenue, which is located in South Ruimveldt Park will be repaired using some $18.013M. That contract was awarded to Eron Lall Civil Engineers.

Road Front, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown will also be rehabilitated using approximately $69M. The contract for that multi-million dollar road project was awarded to H. Nauth & Sons while GUYAMERICA Inc. was awarded $48.6M for the rehabilitation of Agricola Main Access Road – Brutus Street, Georgetown.

Over in Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, Essequibo Street will be rehabilitated at the cost of $37.057M by Chung’s Global Enterprise. William Street, Kitty, Georgetown will be rehabilitated using some $17M. That contract was awarded to Y. Bhola Construction while a $19.2M contract was awarded to Y. Bhola Construction for the repair of the Aubrey Barker Road. The rehabilitation of Eleazar Street, Durban Backlands will be executed using some $18.3M.

That contract, the Director-General disclosed, was awarded to K.P Jagdeo General Contractor. Another $11.9M contract was awarded to Chung’s Global Enterprise but this time for the rehabilitation of Titus Street, Agricola. That company will also rehabilitate Maraburea Street at Meadow Brook Gardens at the cost of $22.3M. Meadow Bank Access Road, Georgetown will also be repaired using some $14.7M. Puran Brothers Inc. was awarded the contract for that project.

In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a $41.4M contract was awarded to Kason Engineering for the rehabilitation of Primary School Street at Manchester, Corentyne while Y. Bhola Construction was awarded $34.3M for the construction of Semple Street, Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice. Also in East Canje, Sansculotte Street (Bun Bush Dam) will be constructed at the cost of $74.071M. That contract was awarded to Subrey Paving & Ideal. H. Nauth & Sons was awarded a $28.6M contract for the rehabilitation of Middle Walk Dam in Alness Village, Corentyne.

First Cross Street, Section B Grant, Crabwood Creek will be rehabilitated by Annirud Ramcharitar at the cost of $$19.9M while Pepper Street located on East Bank Berbice will be rehabilitated by Associated Construction at the cost of $22.4M.

A contract to the sum of $20.5M was awarded to H. Nauth & Sons for the habitation of Middle Walk Dam, Letter Kenny, Berbice. Additionally, the main entrance at North and South Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice will be repaired by Annirud Ramcharitar. Annirud Ramcharitar was awarded $22.1M for the execution of that project. The total value of the contracts awarded for urban roads in the East Berbice-Corentyne District was $263.5M.

Meanwhile in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) a total of $141.4M was issued in contracts for the rehabilitation of roads in that district. A contract to the sum of $32.3M was awarded to Handel Garnett for the upgrading of 280m of roads with curb and soakways in Amelia’s Ward, Crabwood Phase 2, while Associated Construction was awarded a $37.4M contract for the upgrading of 380m of roads with curb and soakways within Block 22, Wismar.

In Ituni, 500m of roads with curb and soakways will be upgraded by B&J Civil Works using some $37.8M. That company will also upgrade 400m of roads with curb and soakaways in Kwakwani at the cost of $33.8M. “The award of these road contracts is part of an ongoing programme to fix all urban roads in the coastal regions as well as within the city and all the towns across Guyana. It is expected that all of the contracted works will be completed by the end of 2019,” the Director-General explained.