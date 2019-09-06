NAMILCO distributes school books to Region Two students

HUNDREDS of Region Two students were beneficiaries of exercise books donated by the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc (NAMILCO) as part of activities to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary.

Distributing the books to the children on Thursday was Siromanie Chunilall, a merchandiser attached to the Region Two NAMILCO branch. Chunilall said six primary schools, namely Queenstown, C V Nunes, Sparta, Suddie and Fisher primary schools benefitted from the exercise.

She noted that the books were printed in such a way that the children will be educated about some of NAMILCO’s products. The children were excited to receive the books and thanked the company for choosing their respective schools.

In addition to the school book distribution exercise, the company hosted a cricket and football competition on September 1 at Imam Bacchus and Sons Ground, Affiance.

Exercise books were also distributed to children at the ground, free of cost. NAMILCO was officially opened on May 17, 1969 by the then Prime Minister, Forbes Burnham. The company is known for its Thunderbolt All-Purpose Flour, Maid Marian Self-Rising and Maid Marian Pholourie Quick Mix.