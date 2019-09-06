iBet Supreme launches ‘Live Sports Betting’ throughout Guyana

GUYANA’S premier sports betting company, iBet Supreme announced that, as of September 2, live sports betting has been available at its retail outlet, at 17 Croal Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.

The major accomplishment comes just eight months since the state-of-the-art gaming facility opened its doors in February.

Additionally, several retail outlets and partner outlets across Guyana will also open for business to bring the best in sports betting and horseracing to punters across the country.

Stephen Summers, General Manager of Supreme Ventures Enterprise Incorporated, which operates the iBet Supreme brand, says live betting will be available on a wide range of major international sporting events.

“iBet Supreme is excited to offer live sports betting on a wide range of major sports as of this month. We are aiming to create a world-class entertainment experience for the thousands of Guyanese sports enthusiasts, and providing more betting types is part of that thrust,” he said.

“Our customers will be able to watch and wager on NBA games, European leagues and even our very own Guyana Amazon Warriors of the CPL Cricket Tournament. We offer the best odds in the market which means higher payouts for our customers and now live betting will give them more chances to achieve that anticipated win.”

Additionally, Summers said that iBet Supreme’s cross country roll-out continues with several retail outlets and partner outlets to open their doors in the coming months.

“Our first location in Georgetown is performing incredibly well, but the aim was always to expand our reach and improve the iBet experience for our gamers in various communities.

We will have several more announcements to make in the near future but for now, we’ll focus on laying the groundwork,” he said.

iBet Supreme prides itself on changing the betting landscape in Guyana by offering a wider variety of bets and allowing gamers to place bets in advance on selective leagues and teams.