Government mulls possibility of two bridges across the Demerara River

IN light of an accident at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, a few days ago, Government is examining the possibility of having two more bridges built across the Demerara River.

This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, during an interview on NCN’s programme, “Insight”.

Minister Sharma further made the point that more emphasis will be placed on infrastructure to prevent another unfortunate incident.

The minister further disclosed that there is a plan to rehabilitate the two stellings, namely the Vreed-en -Hoop Stelling and the Stabroek Stelling.

The point was made that since a large number of persons use the bridge daily, the possibility of building two or three bridges across the river should be examined.

Minister Sharma revealed that an investigation was being conducted to determine the cause of the accident that occurred on Monday September 2, 2019.

PUBLIC SAFETY

On the issue of Public Safety, Minister Jaipaul Sharma believes that there should be an enforcement of the City’s bylaws in relation to the use of the recently-built overpasses.

He made the point that when Guyanese travel abroad, they comply with the rules and laws of the country.

Minister Sharma is of the view that there is no penalty for citizens who do not operate with public safety in mind. If this area is not addressed, Guyanese will continue to pay no attention to the relevant laws.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has already spent $17 billion dollars in infrastructure, since the Administration assumed office in 2015.

A sum, in excess of one billion dollars, was spent in the construction of a road in East Berbice Corentyne.

Minister Sharma has indicated that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has done much work in transforming the country through infrastructure. The Ministry is indeed addressing its mandate successfully.