West Berbice man shot dead

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found aback of Naarstigheod Village, West Coast Berbice around 0800 hrs today, Thursday, with a bullet wound to the back of the head.

The victim of the apparent execution-type killing has been identified as Suraj Sookdeo aka ‘Terry’, age 45 of Number 11 Village, West Coast Berbice.

The body was found on a dam,about three miles west of where he lived.

One eyewitness said that they saw one spent shell near the body.

Relatives of the dead man admitted that he was a drug addict who often ended up in trouble with the law from time to time.They last saw him alive at his home around 1900 hrs on Wednesday.

They could not say what could have led to his being killed in such a manner.

One relative said that what they saw at the scene where the body was found, suggested that the man was transported to that uninhabited spot on the WCB and then killed.

The body is at a local funeral parlor awaiting post-mortem examination.