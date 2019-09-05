Man accused of theft makes restitution

A 25-year-old father of two was arraigned before magistrate Dylan Bess, on Wednesday September, 4, 2019, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court.

It is alleged that, on August 27, 2019, at Jackson Street, North Ruimveldt, Osafo Johnson, while in the company of others, robbed Howard McPherson of $20,000 cash and one Samsung cellular phone valued at $40, 000.

Osafo pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The defendant pleaded with the magistrate to be lenient with him and offered to repay the virtual complainant for the items stolen.

The sum of $60,000 was given to the virtual complainant and the matter was dismissed and the defendant was released from police custody.

However, Magistrate Bess placed Johnson on one years’ bond and advised the man to stay out of trouble with the police.