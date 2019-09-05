Fisherman remanded for wounding drinking partner

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, remanded a 27-year- old fisherman to prison for wounding his drinking partner.

Calvin Murray appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on September 2, 2019, at Waramuri Village, Moruca Northwest District, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Shane Peters with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to Murray based on the seriousness of the matter and told the court that Peters is still hospitalized.

It was alleged that, on the day in question, Murray and Peters went to a party in Waramuri village where they both consumed alcohol and became intoxicated.

Around 22:45 hours, they had an argument. Murray went away and later returned, armed with a cutlass. He dealt Peters a chop to his left leg, which damaged his (Peters’) muscles and fractured the bone.

Peters’ was rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital and was later referred to the Suddie hospital. An investigation was conducted and Murray was later arrested.

Magistrate Daly remanded Murray to prison until September 9, 2019.