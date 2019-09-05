Amazon Warriors a well-oiled unit, says Malik ahead of tonight’s game

… Sammy’s Zouks looking for a good start

AS Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) begin their Hero CPL 2019 campaign this evening against the St Lucia Zouks at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, captain Shoaib Malik believes that their preparation as a well-oiled and tightly-knit unit will prove key to their title ambitions.

At the captains’ pre-match press conference hosted at the Marriott Hotel (Guyana), yesterday, Malik’s opposite number, Darren Sammy told media operatives that his team, St Lucia Zouks will be looking to start well against ‘consistent opponents’, the Warriors.

“We’ve got to win games. You cannot get the title if you do not win cricket matches. That would be our focus. We have the guys in the dressing room who could make that happen and we are looking to start here against a very consistent Amazon Warriors team”.

Also present at the press conference, was head coach of the Warriors, Johan Botha. He exuded confidence ahead of the Warriors’ first challenge. He also talked up the strength and depth of the Warriors batting, pointing out that while all eyes will be on Shimron Hetmyer there is an abundance of good batsmen.

“He (Hetmyer) had a great season last year and if he replicates that, then great for us, if he doesn’t we have other top batsmen. We won’t be solely dependent on Hetmyer.”

Among the names Botha highlighted as key batsmen were Malik, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford and marquee player, Nicholas Pooran.

He also noted that the two practice matches on Monday and Tuesday nights were vital. “The couple of matches went well, our few days of practice sessions were great and everyone is fit.”

Looking ahead of the business end of the tournament, Malik highlighted; “The process is long; we are not just looking at the trophy, we are looking at what we have in our hands and that is to stay consistent in the tournament. The first few games are very crucial for any team and we are looking forward to doing well especially since we are starting at home.”

The game begins at 18:00hrs today. The Warriors next two games are being played at the same venue on Saturday (September 7) and Sunday (September 8).

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad reads: Anthony Bramble (wicketkeeper), Chris Green, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Ben Laughlin, Saurabh Netravalkar, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadab Khan, Romario Shepherd, Shoaib Malik (captain), Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith.

St Lucia Zouks squad reads: Darren Sammy (captain), Chris Barnwell, John Campbell, Roland Cato, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Niroshan Dickwella, Fawad Ahmed, Andre Fletcher, Beuran Hendricks, Kavem Hodge, Nitish Kumar, Keddy Lesporis, Andre McCarthy, Obed McCoy, Lasith Malinga, Najibullah Zadran, Thisara Perera, Jeavor Royal, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams.