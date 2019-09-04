Sod turned for first school at Eteringbang

COMMITTING to its promise of improving access to education in Guyana, the government has invested in the construction of a primary school for the children of Eteringbang, Cuyuni/Mazaruni (Region Seven). This school is said to be the first in the border village.

Following the recent signing of a contract to construct the primary school, Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, led a team of regional officials into Eteringbang last Friday, for the official “turning of the sod” for the new school building.

Bradford, along with Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward, Regional Education Officer, Akbar Chindu, Regional Superintendent of Works, Andrew Chandler, and a representative from the contract company, K & P Project Management, conducted the sod-turning ceremony for the new project.

He (Bradford) told residents that the school situation there was of urgent concern to the Government of Guyana. He assured them that along with the new school, the Regional Administration had plans for the improvement of health services, and the construction of teachers’ quarters and doctors’ quarters

He also extended gratitude to Chindu, and Eteringbang resident Angelica Sam, who had been a great advocate for the construction of the facility, and who also organized for the construction site to be cleared ahead of construction.

After the ceremony, the team conducted a larger meet, including other residents, to tell them of the government’s plans for the community. School-aged children were presented with back packs and other school supplies. Residents expressed their satisfaction at the promise of the new school and pledged to assist in its care and upkeep.

The new school project is estimated to cost in excess of twenty-five million dollars, and construction is expected to be completed by December of this year.

Bradford had told this newspaper that, over the years, the Guyanese children living in the small community would attend the primary school at San Marten across the river in Venezuela.

But as a result of the economic crisis, many schools are not functioning. The children of Eteringbang, and to some extent, those of San Marten, are left without a school; and hence, the government of Guyana has stepped in to remedy this situation.

In the interim, however, Bradford said “A good Samaritan, Azim Baksh, has a structure up for sale in the same area and he has offered us part of the building to start a school for the children.”

Currently, he noted, they are trying to source more teachers. Due to the fact that there aren’t any quarters in that part of the region, they are unable to send teachers from the Coastland.

So they are trying to source teachers from right in the village, with the necessary qualifications.

As it relates to Secondary schooling, Bradford said that the region provides airfare, uniforms, food, and everything needed for the children to attend Waramadong Secondary, and they reside in the school’s dormitory.

Eteringbang is a gold mining community adjoining Amerindian lands. It is accessible by aircraft or by boat through the Cuyuni River, a journey that could take as long as ten hours from Bartica, depending on conditions.