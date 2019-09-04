Kompany seeks more diversity in governing bodies after Lukaku abuse

(REUTERS) – Soccer’s governing bodies lack the diversity needed to understand the feelings of players suffering racial abuse, Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany said yesterday.

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan last month, was subjected to racist abuse in a 2-1 Serie A win at Cagliari on Sunday and urged federations and social media to do more to fight racism.

His Belgian compatriot Kompany believes the problem lies with the game’s governing bodies, including FIFA and UEFA.

“It goes back to who is expected to make a decision on these issues, and it’s in these organisations that the problems lie,” former Manchester City skipper Kompany told Sky Sports.

“The real racism lies in the fact none of these institutions have representatives that can actually understand what Romelu is going through.”

Kompany has previously said that diversity in club boardrooms and institutions of power can help tackle racism more effectively than just punishing individual offenders.

“If you don’t have diversity in places of power like boardrooms then you can’t have the right decisions in terms of sanctions – it’s as simple as that,” he added.

An Inter Milan fan group, Curva Nord, said Cagliari’s supporters were only showing Lukaku “respect” when they aimed monkey chants at him.

“We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it’s not like that,” the group said in an open letter to Lukaku.

“In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up … we are not racist and so are not the Cagliari fans.

“Please consider this attitude of Italian fans as a form of respect for the fact they are afraid of you for the goals you might score against their teams and not because they hate you or they are racist.