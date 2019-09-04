Banks DIH awards bursaries to children of employees, shareholders

BANKS DIH Limited presented bursaries to 23 children of employees and shareholders who were successful at the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) during its annual presentation ceremony on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at the Sports Club, Thirst Park.

The bursary awards were presented by Mr. George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director during the ceremony attended by the recipients, parents and senior executives of the Company, including Mr. Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director.

In a release, the company said the feature address was delivered by Mr. David Carto, Procurement and Operations Executive who congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to be motivated and strive for excellence.

“You have worked hard to be successful at the NGSA and you must be committed to remain successful during your years at secondary school,” he added. The recipients were: i) Employees’ children: Nathan Kellman, Uvraj Arjune, Israel Van Buckley, Duveena DeAbreau, Anique Fields, Mandisa Doodnauth, Macy Barclay, Tejasvi Kishur, Akeela Smith, Mauricisa Payne, Devyani Singh and Ronnel Roach.

ii) Shareholders’ children: Shivali Challu, Ajala Maharaj, Dasha Venture, Lakeram Ramnarain, Saskiyah Wilkinson, Julia Bacchus, Julia Bacchus, Joshua Naraine, Khemesh Persaud, Marzuku Smith and Alwyn Adams.