Philippines national dies in accident near Water Street

A 30-year-old man of the Philippines , who was on board the Dutch ship FWN RAPIDE I, lost his life on Monday after a deck cover fell into the vessel and injured him.

Reynald Bala-oy Manuel Jr. lost his life about 22:40 on the day in question while on board the motor vessel, which was docked at a city wharf on Water Street, Georgetown.

The police on Tuesday, September 03, 2019, revealed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Manuel.

It is alleged that on Monday, Manuel and other crew members were in the process of making ready the twin deck cover on the vessel, when a wire rope allegedly burst.

This caused the deck cover to fall into the hatch of the vessel and as a result Manuel sustained multiple injuries.

His body was examined by a medical technician who pronounced him dead. It is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that two other crew members were also injured and were treated following the accident.

In two months time, Manuel would have been celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, who is currently at home in Pangasinan, Philippines.The woman told this publication that she was awaiting word on her husband’s death.

The man’s body will be taken to his country of origin and the agency which he was working, is expected to help with the cost.