…Minister Henry tells Education month launch

“IF EDUCATION FAILS, THE NATION FAILS,” warned Minister of Education, Dr Nicolette Henry, as she stressed the government’s continued emphasis on education, when she delivered the feature address, on Monday, at the launch of the Education Month Activities during a ceremony at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Education Month is celebrated in Guyana annually during the month of September. This year it is being celebrated under the theme “Education: The key to national development”. The launch coincided with the opening of the new school year for public schools.

The launch comes on the heels of President David Granger, last Sunday, declaring the period 2020 – 2029 as the “Decade of Development”, noting that the government will be utilising the oil wealth to further build on the education developments that have been put in place over the past four years.

Since 2015 government has put huge emphasis on the investment and developments in the education sector of Guyana, producing massive results. In 2019 the country recorded its highest past percentage at the Caribbean Secondary Education certificate (CSEC) Examination, and seeing improvements, across all Regions of the country, in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Mathematics results.

“His excellency believes that education is the key to national development. In 2019 $52.2 billion would’ve been allocated to the education sector, an over 15 percent increase from 2018. This investment in education is critical and crucial to the development of this nation,” Dr Henry noted.

She added that: “Education gives persons the skills, knowledge and wherewithal to be innovative, creative and solve problems that affect them each and every day of their lives. As a nation we can never stop learning, especially our children.”

Noting that “education is the bedrock of any country’s development”, Henry noted that much emphasis has also gone into ensuring that the quality of education offered is equitable all across the country. “In our formal education system the government would’ve made it a priority to bridge the gap that exists in the disparity of access and quality of education services between the hinterland and coastland, with the view of understanding that the development of a nation is dependent on the development of its people,” Henry said.

Henry went on to thank and commend the varying stakeholders of the sector, reminding them of the critical role they play in making all progress possible. “We know the adage that it takes a village to raise a child. It takes the commitment, hard work and dedication of all of us to have an educated nation. At this launch of education month 2019, parents, teachers, head teachers, education officials, and our supporting partners, developing partners, international partners, all of us we’re involved in the process. It is on that note I would like to wish each and every one of you a productive education month,” Henry noted.

“I am really enthused by the theme of this year because we are about to embark on a ‘Decade of Development’ and you cannot undertake any development without the development of your people. So we are all very fortunate to be in a sector that has responsibility for the development of our nation. More importantly we are in a sector that is performing and performing well, and we are performing well because of the commitment and dedication of each and every one of you, that wake up every morning and come to work and serve with purpose. I commend all of you for the sacrifice that you bring to the job every day.”

Henry particularly singled out the work of the teachers

“Our teachers are the main thing of our education system so I cannot have a session without recognizing and re-emphasising the government’s commitment to prepare and train our teachers to deliver excellence in the classroom,” Henry said.

Remarks were also made at the event by Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, who also echoed Henry’s sentiments in commending the varying stakeholders for the parts they play. “As I reflect on the work we have done thus far I wish to be magnanimous in expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their unswerving contributions to the effectiveness and successes enjoyed by the education system in the last academic year,” Hutson said.

He further added that: “as we enter the first term of the new academic year 2019 – 2020, we at the MoE crave your continued, unfettered support in advancing the cause of education delivery in our nation.”

The celebration of Education Month will see a number of activities being conducted across the country throughout the month. “International Literacy Day – Drop Everything and Read” will be celebrated on September 8; while there will be a panel discussion on STEAM in Education on September 12 at the NCERD building. There will be a mural painting at the Kingston Seawalls on September 13; a National Spelling Bee Competition on September 18, a JOF Haynes Debating Competition on September 19 in Region 7. In Linden there will be a Special Needs Sports Day on September 26 at the McKenzie Sports Complex. A Music and Drama Festival is set for September 30, while International Teachers Day will be celebrated on October 5 and a National Award Ceremony will be held on October 31. Several other activities are planned throughout the month.