Harbour Bridge expected to open today

…Cubans, Panamanians on barge that crashed into bridge in police custody

Emergency repairs are expected to allow light traffic to resume at the Demerara Harbour Bridge today in the aftermath of a tug and barge that crashed into the bridge in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson who was on site assessing the situation said the crew and the barge have been detained by the police and statements were taken at CID headquarters as investigations by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) indicates that the vessel was not properly manned.

He said that the crew was manned by Cubans and Panamanians since it was a Panamanian vessel. He said just before the accident occurred, the pilot of the tug sent out a distress signal to the lighthouse, thereby activating an emergency.

“I can’t say anymore on the investigation until I get the report back from the police and I must commend the Commissioner of Police and Minister of Public Security on acting rapidly,” he said.

Adding that the only access to Vreed- en- Hoop is now by water taxis from Stabroek Wharf, Minister Patterson said there are 55 water taxis that are functioning fully, while the coast guards were fully activated. For temporary measures, he said that the water taxis will be in service until 22:00hrs while MARAD will have four emergency vessels in place for the periods between 22:00 until 6:00hrs for medical emergencies.

“We have to do a lot more assessments and introspection between Demerara Habour Bridge and MARAD, the volumes of traffic has increased, and we may now have to insist in making it mandatory that anybody crossing through there should be all by barges, and tugs which MARAD controls and pilots,” he said.

He noted that it is not possible to place a ferry vessel back into operation since the conditions of the stellings on both sides cannot accommodate such vessels. Patterson explained that building a permanent bridge is something which is being focused on with financial assistance being sought from the World Bank.

Out of alignment

Meanwhile, General Manager of the DHB Rawlston Adams said at 00:35 hours Monday morning a tug and barge loaded with gravel material came in contact with the bridge on the southern side hitting spans 12, 13 and 16 causing it to be completely out of alignment.

“The barge came into contact with the bridge on two occasions, span 12/13 and again at span 16. We saw some severe damages…The bridge is completely out of alignment between the highest span and the retractor span. This morning we were able to replace the connecting posts at span 13 and that was to facilitate us moving over to span 16 and getting equipment over to span 16. We had to put in some temporary decking and we will be working at span 16 to reconnect the connecting posts”, Adams explained.

He said several anchor chains; posts and decking were being replaced as works will be continuous until light traffic can use the bridge today (Tuesday). Adams said all marine transit was suspended because the bridge is out of line and for the retractor span to close the harbour bridge must be in line.

Signal sent out

He explained that when the signal was sent out moments before the barge slammed into the bridge workmen and other staff attached to the bridge responded and activated all emergency procedures, completely shutting off the bridge to all traffic.

A car that was traversing the bridge at the time got damaged as the plates shifted on the bridge, but there were no reports of any injury. The General Manager said the expenses to repair the bridge are going to be disclosed when a total assessment is done. He said since school reopened on Monday it was expected that approximately 4000 vehicles would have crossed the bridge from the West Bank/Coast.