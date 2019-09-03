GFF congratulates Michael Johnson on England U-21 appointment

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday, via release, extended its heartiest congratulations to former Golden Jaguars’ head coach, Michael Johnson, on his appointment as Specialist Coach with the English Football Association (FA).

Johnson will work along with Aidy Boothroyd with the Men’s U-21 team and his appointment is part of FA’s elite coach placement programme done in partnership with the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Johnson served as head coach in Guyana for just over a year taking the Senior Men’s National Team to their inaugural appearance at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a creditable performance.

According to the English FA, this is the next stage of a programme, initially rolled out in 2018, to help solve the challenge of under-representation of Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches.

The overall aim, FA stated, is to ensure the diversity of support staff better represent all players across teams but also to continue to grow the talent pipeline of BAME coaches working at the top level of the game across international and domestic football.