BREAKING: Demerara Habour Bridge to re-open to light traffic at 1400hrs today

Minister of Public Infrastructure,David Patterson has announced that the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be re-opened to light vehicular traffic at 1400hrs today,Tuesday.

Minister Patterson said during an on-air interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) that initial assessments of the situation provided an indication that the works appeared more extensive than anticipated.

However, he said that two crews of 45 persons from the DHB have been working non-stop since a tug and barge slammed into the structure early Monday morning.

He said that the crews have completed repairs to the structure, however, there is still some work to be done and that includes re-alignment of the structure.

Patterson,who was on site today, said that all works to the structure were completed around 11:30hrs today and according to him, the bridge crew exceeded all expectations.

He said the light traffic which will be allowed include cars, minibuses and motorcycles.No trucks or canters or vehicles of that weight will be allowed at this time.