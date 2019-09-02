Private media not exposing the PPP

Dear Editor

There should be no surprises surrounding the revelations of fake birth certificates; national identification cards (ID) without source documents and the trucking of non-nationals also in possession of Guyana ID cards into the Lethem Region, for national registration purposes – fraudulent occurrences admitted by those found with such dubious credentials, traced to the Freedom House branch at Lethem.

This exonerates Malcom Haripaul’s revealing letter a few weeks ago in the Guyana Chronicle in which he detailed an account about persons with large numbers of national ID cards driving to select polling stations to carry out what had been clearly fraudulent polling acts.

More significant is the fact, is that the Lethem fraud, exposes full blown what had clearly been known and suspected about reports of PPP/C electoral crookery, but only now finally unearthed, catching the Freedom House dirty tricks department with its pants down.

Significantly, the entire nation, inclusive of even the supporters of the PPP/C will now fully understand, as one is quite certain they always have done, as to the government’s reasons for insisting on the need for a sanitised voter’s list for national elections that are free and fair, and above board.

But there is also another equally significant, an observation, that is also not surprising.

For a private media that have been effortless in peddling unsubstantiated accusations of rigging against the President Granger – led administration, there has not been, up to this time of writing, any mention of the shameless PPP/C orchestrated act of pre-electoral fraudulent practice at Lethem. Again, Editor, not strange, as to the deafening silence, given the great hypocrisy and politically expedient behaviour of virtually the entire private media.

One wonders where is that Stabroek News Page One comment, which flew sparks about rigging on the appointment of the former GECOM chair, retd. Justice James Patterson?

This extends, too, to the Private Sector Commission, the principal business and commerce organisation in Guyana, and a torch bearer and supporter of the treacherous NCM against the government, and of which some of its members began the plot to embarrass the government by way of the hoarding of foreign currency until the erudite Minister of Finance, ended their plan of economic destabilisation. To these two, must be added some of the most shameless political apologists and distortedness to have ever emerged in any era of this nation’s modern political era: the Neil Adams, the Rudolph Singhs, the Robin Singhs, just to name a few.

These are the Bharat Jagdeo/Irfaan Ali and PPP/C pen pushers, whose daily swamping of the PPP/C friendly print media, with their brazen white lies, has become a standard for their vulgar attempts at not only whitewashing the criminalities committed against this nation, but also the immoral acts of ethnic discrimination against a section of this nation, which must also include against the very poor working class of other ethnicities, and for seeking to disrespect the impeccable moral credentials of President David Granger.

Editor, since their only discernible reason for such acts of putridity has to do with dishonesty, and not on the practical and objective issues of the nation’s day, one must not expect a condemnation of, or concern for a matter as grave as what has been discovered at Lethem. Make no mistake; these sorry defenders of the PPP/C have taken political whitewashing and immorality to barefacedly new heights in this very interesting period of Guyana’s political existence. They are bad examples to truth, and to the younger segments of this nation. No doubt that the PPP/C still exists in its own backwaters.

Regards

Mark Dacosta