Prevention is always better than to cure

Dear Editor,

The Times Newspapers of Monday, August 19, 2019, on page 2 carried a story under the caption “Anna Regina residents, business under water” and also a photograph of the Mayor, Mr. Rajendra Prabulall and Deputy Mayor Mr. Rudolph Williams and another photograph showing damaged paddy.

These two elected officials of the Town Council have served in that capacity for years and I don’t think they were elected to assess damages done by flooding that was man-made.

They were elected to run the affairs of the Council, which would include that the drainage system function in such a way so as to prevent flooding and that would certainly mean cleaning and desilting the drains and other waterways. One do not have to be an engineer to know that when the drains and other water ways are not clean it reduces the speed the water goes to the river and also the capacity of drain to store the amount of water it was intended to.

I happened to be in the affected area driving to and from Charity on the said day, and when you look at the condition of most of the drains, it is small wonder why the village in question had to be flooded out. The swift action promised by the mayor and his deputy is of course welcome but the question has to be asked why this could not have been taken before. To prevent is always better than to cure.

You don’t lock the stable when the horse is already out. This flooding was definitely man-made, our decision makers need to have foresight.

Regards

Archie Cordis