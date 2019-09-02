Hero CPL 2020 season confirmed for August 19-September 26

THE Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have come to an agreement on a tournament window for the 2020 tournament. In a release to the media, it was revealed that next year’s CPL season will take place between August 19 and September 26.

For the third successive year, all West Indies contracted players will be available for the duration of the event and with top quality international stars also set to take part, fans across the Caribbean will be able to see the best talent the cricket world has to offer.

Speaking about the window for the tournament, Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said: “We are very pleased to be playing our tournament in August and September, a time of year that is perfect for us and our fans.

Having the best Caribbean cricketers and the world’s best overseas players is the foundation of our tournament and this period gives us that. We may be just days away from the 2019 tournament, but we are already making plans for next year to ensure that we continue to see the phenomenal growth and economic impact that CPL has seen over the years.”

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said: “The Hero CPL has developed into one of the best and most exciting T20 competitions in the world and we look forward to hosting another successful tournament next month.

We are pleased that we have once again found a window in our international calendar for the 2020 season to ensure that all the best West Indian cricketers can take part, as the tournament plays a crucial role in our preparations and planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.”