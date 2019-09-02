ExxonMobil pleased to continue backing Amazon Warriors – Rod Henson

EXXON Mobil will once again be the official sponsors of the Guyana Amazon Warriors at ‘the biggest party in sports’– the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

At the official media launch at the Marriott Hotel, yesterday, Exxon’s Country Manager, Rod Henson noted that the oil giant is proud to once again partner with the Amazon Warriors.

He also spoke of the Warriors’ consistency and noted that despite their loss in the final against the Trinbago Knight Riders last year, he is certain that they will take the next step.

“Guyana is a huge supporter and lover of cricket” and this is one of the reasons Henson pointed out that ExxonMobil is happy to partner with the Amazon Warriors.

Henson spoke of the pride he felt in handing over a Man-of-the-Match award to Sherfane Rutherford and said that he was optimistic that more young players would come through the ranks.

Meanwhile, key player and captain for the Warriors matches of last season, Chris Green, is of the opinion that there is not much that the Amazon Warriors have to make in order to make that final step and secure the elusive title.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow in Trinidad and Tobago, with matches in Guyana starting on September 5 with Amazon Warriors playing St Lucia Zouks, while on Saturday, September 7, Warriors play St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

On Sunday, September 8, Warriors will face Barbados Tridents.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad reads: Shadab Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Laughlin, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurab Netravalkar.

MATCHES TO BE PLAYED IN GUYANA

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) v Zouks: September 5 at 18.00hrs

GAW v Patriots: September 7 at 20.00hrs

GAW v Tridents: September 8 at 17.00hrs

GAW vTallawahs: October 3 at 18.00hrs

GAW v TKR: October 4 at 20.00hrs

Sunday October 6 (Guyana), Two games – Eliminator and Qualifier One