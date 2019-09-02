Cheap fuel can be provided without local refinery

-Energy Director tells Men’s forum

DIRECTOR, Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, on Saturday said that with the advent of first oil, cheap fuel can be provided without a local refinery, noting that the possibility of a refinery has not been completely ruled out.

Dr. Bynoe was at the time speaking to 200 men at the Men’s Regional Convention organised by the Restoration Temple A.O.G., in New York, in collaboration with the Mocha Church of the Nazarene, according to a statement from the Department of Energy.

In his address at the gathering, Dr Bynoe said that his Department will only pursue evidence-based decision making, which he said will lead to prudent, non-regrettable investments.

“We have never said that there will never be a refinery. At this time a refinery is not feasible… I think what most people are conflating is not if a refinery should come to shore, it’s whether or not we should have cheap fuel. A refinery doesn’t mean cheap fuel or the absence of a refinery doesn’t mean that you will not have cheap fuel, cheap fuel is a policy decision and there are many ways by which you can ultimately have cheap fuel… I cannot advise my Minister to pursue an investment down a rabbit hole. What the Department is concerned about is what we call ‘no-regrets investment’. When you invest today, you must not regret tomorrow… it must be monies that are well spent,” Dr. Bynoe is quoted as saying.

Additionally, he said, the industry must be managed to the benefit of all Guyanese.

“We are accountable first and foremost to the people of Guyana. These resources are not Bynoe’s resources; these resources do not belong to the President of Guyana; they belong to Guyanese… and the minute we stop the distinguishing about ethnicity, the better it will be for all Guyanese,” Dr. Bynoe said in the release.

It said that during the interactive session, participant Mr. Dornnel McFarlane said as a Communications student at the University of Guyana, he now has a better understanding of the role that he can play in the development of the oil and gas sector.

“I recognise that through the media which has a very important role to play in changing our landscape for the transformation of Guyana. I can play a very integral role in disseminating information that is very objective, that will lead to truth and confidence and that will surely show the real picture. Another thing that stood out to me is that the contracts [are] not as bad as they seem. How Dr. Bynoe explained the contracts, I recognise that it’s really and truly moving Guyana forward,” he said.

As Guyana swiftly advances towards oil production early next year, the Department of Energy is continuing to spearhead interactive sessions, targeting a wide cross section of persons, to keep them informed about developments in the petroleum sector. The Convention was held at the Ramada Hotel, East Bank Demerara.