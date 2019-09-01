Riley is still BCA president after beating Garner 198-112

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (www.bcacricket.org) – Conde Riley is still the president of Barbados Cricket Association (BCA).

Riley, 66, defeated former long-standing president Joel Garner 198 votes to 112 at the 17th Special Meeting at Kensington Oval on Thursday evening.

A retired investment banker and former local club cricketer, Riley was first elected president on July 27, 2017.

Garner, also aged 66, an iconic former Barbados captain and West Indies fast bowler, was the president from 2007-2017 before stepping aside to take up an appointment as manager of the West Indies team.

It was the third time that Garner and Riley had opposed each other for the much-sought-after position. Garner first triumphed 166-121 on August 14, 2013 and again two years later, 127-101, on August 27 – both at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The other positions contested were all retained by the incumbents.

Secretary Gregory Nicholls, with 195 votes, turned back the challenges of newcomer Amanda Reifer (53) and former secretary Anthea Ishmael (43).

And the battle for three directors among 11 candidates resulted in Winston Stafford (146), Timothy Boyce (119) and Roland Butcher (115) winning comfortably.

The other contestants were Jeff Broomes (82), Calvin Watson (80), Pedro Greaves (68), Hartley Reid (60), Amanda Reifer (54), Anthony Depeiza (31), Anthea Ishmael (24) and Errol Barrow (18).

Full Board of Management reads: Conde Riley (president), Calvin Hope (vice-president), Gregory Nicholls (secretary), Jason King (treasurer), Winston Stafford, Timothy Boyce, Roland Butcher, Evril ‘Betty’ Lewis-Browne, Ignatius Marshall.