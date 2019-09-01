Referee/Judge Elton Chase creates history

… First ITO from Guyana

THE name Elton Chase will go down in the boxing history books of Guyana. Chase, a referee/judge affiliated to Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) was successful at the International Technical Officer (ITO) examination held in St Lucia last May, becoming the first from Guyana to hold the ITO title.

The news of his accomplishment was conveyed yesterday via an official document from world governing body AIBA to GBA president Steve Ninvalle.

Chase’s success at the exams makes him the first Guyanese to be certified ITO by AIBA.

“This is to communicate the results of the AIBA ITO Certification Course conducted in Rodney Bay, St Lucia during May 22-23, 2019. We would like to mention that Mr Elton Chase from your NF has successfully completed the course and passed the exams,” the letter from Pat Fiacco, AIBA Technical and Rules Commission Chairperson stated.

Contacted yesterday Ninvalle applauded Chase’s certification claiming that “it is another pillar in local boxing’s development. Boxing and Guyana must be proud of his recent achievement”.

Mr Chase remains one of our most dependable and dedicated officials and his ascent to the rank of ITO speaks to his tenacity for personal development and that of the sport. Obviously, the hope is that others will follow in his footstep. On behalf of the executive of the GBA, I take this opportunity to heap duly earned praise on Guyana’s first ITO.

Chase thanked all who contributed to his recent success. “I am very honoured to have successfully completed this course, the long hours of work is rewarded.

“I must thank God, Mr Ninvalle, the St Luca Boxing Association and its president (David Christopher) and all those who participated in the course for their contributions to this success story. I anticipate contributing to the advancement of amateur boxing in Guyana, the Caribbean and internationally,” Chase declared.

The recent certification clears the path for Chase to be selected for international ITO duties which include evaluating the Field oF Play and venues and registration of boxers.