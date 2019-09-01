Positive results for Team Guyana ahead of Williams Industries International today

(By Stephan Sookram in Barbados, compliments of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., Transpacific Motorspares and Auto Sales, Nexus Machining and Fabrication workshop, B.M. Soat Auto Sales and Spares, Miracle Optical)

ANDREW King will start second on the grid for group two when the flag drops for the Williams Industries International Race Meet today in Barbados.

The Guyanese who posted a 1:03.048 second time will line up alongside Barbados’ Mark Maloney who posted a 1:02.287.

King, who spoke to the media said, “The performance today wasn’t bad. We have a few small changes to make and hopefully we can move up one spot.”

“We are not worried, I think it was a good day considering how late we got the car yesterday,” King said.

Meanwhile Mohan Rangasammy who is also running in Group 4 says that he is plagued with trouble.

“We had found some issues with the car between Friday and today (yesterday) and we are getting better,” he said.

Danny Persaud who will drive in Group 3 also suffered mechanical issues but qualified fourth.

“We had some issues after qualifying but we will be ready for tomorrow (today),” he said.

Meanwhile, Rameez Mohamed qualified seventh on the grid for the Group 2 and will run the ‘Class 2’ segment of the group.

“Tyres made a big difference today (Saturday). We ran a less-grippy tyre than the other guys and we can’t get the tyre to buy here so we will run with a different class.”

There was not much luck for Kristian Jeffrey who will start seventh as well, after mechanical issues plagued him also.

“In the first practice, we were in the top three but just before qualifying, we had an issue with the car not downshifting. We found the problem after so tomorrow we should be good.

“However, fighting through the pack will be tough. I have to get the launch perfect,” he added.

Today’s race begins at 09:00hrs.