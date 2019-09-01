Hinterland boxing coach `Pocket’ Rogers completes another outreach in Region 8

By Joe Chapman

THE roving hinterland boxing coach Orlon ‘Pocket’ Rogers, through the Ministry of Social Cohesion continues to make his rounds in those remote areas of Guyana where he has just completed 10 days of basic pugilistic training.

Rogers, who began this crusade of introducing boxing in 2017 to interior locations of Guyana, recently went to Region Eight where the introductory boxing programme saw training held in Kato’s sixteen villages in the North Pakaraima region and another eleven, inclusive of the populated villages of Bamboo Creek, Chenapau, Kaibarupai, Kopinang, Kurukabaru, Karis Paris, Monkey Mountain, Paramakatoi and Tuseneng, welcomed to their districts.

The just-concluded 10 days of introductory training of boxers by Rogers also saw female football coach Nicola Leacock visit Region #8.

Rogers has expressed thanks for being able to impart the fundamental training to the youths in those areas who were given training sessions in boxing and football, through the direction of Social Cohesion Minister Dr George Norton and his Ministry, which aim to empowering youths to build cohesive communities.

This is the third such exercise since 2017. Rogers spent 10 days introducing the relatively new fistic sport to those hinterland boys and girls. There were 20 persons attending sessions twice a day and the participants are asking for the coach to re-visit their village for a three-week stint to conduct follow-up training sessions.

Rogers was elated about the response by the people in the hinterland area saying: “They are all thankful to the government and the Ministry of Social Cohesion. Many thanks again to Minister Dr George Norton who appointed me as a hinterland boxing coach. One of the fathers from Chenapau was also thankful because he was only seeing football being addressed.”

So now there is a big change in sports as he always wanted his sons to be boxers, so he is willing for this to continue. He is requesting a boxing gym in his village for his sons, daughter and his nephews and many others.