Bumrah hat-trick, Vihari ton cap India’s dominance of Windies

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian to snatch a hat-trick in Tests as he once again shredded West Indies’ innings with a devastating spell of swing bowling to leave the home side in tatters on the second day of the decisive final Test here yesterday.

Replying to India’s massive first innings of 416 at Sabina Park, West Indies slumped to 87 for seven at the close, still adrift by 329 runs heading into the third day of the contest.

As he did in the second innings of the Antigua first Test last week, Bumrah once again proved the Windies’ nemesis, scything through the top order to finish with six for 16.

Only left-hander Shimron Hetmyer with 34 provided any resistance and was the only batsman to pass 20 and one of just three to reach double figures, as West Indies once again showed little mettle against high-class fast bowling.

West Indies were making their way quietly in reply with vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite (10) and John Campbell (2) employing a cautious approach when Bumrah, after two luckless overs from the Michael Holding End, switched to the Courtney Walsh End and suddenly threw the innings into turmoil.

With his fourth delivery, he got one to leave the left-handed Campbell with the angle, leaving wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to complete a regulation catch at nine for one.

It was in Bumrah’s next over that he broke the backbone of the West Indies batting, removing Darren Bravo (4), Shamarh Brooks (0) and Roston Chase (0) in successive deliveries, to become the first Indian in 13 years to grab a hat-trick in the longest format.

With the second ball, he found Bravo’s edge with a beauty of an away-swinger, for KL Rahul to pouch the chance low at second slip, before trapping Brooks lbw with a full-length delivery that dipped in.

With the hat-trick delivery, Bumrah struck Chase on the toes with another full-length in-swinger but looked disinterested after the initial lbw appeal was turned down. Captain Virat Kohli reviewed, however, and DRS confirmed Chase was adjacent.

Bumrah joined Harbhajan Singh (2001) and Irfan Pathan (2006) as the two previous Indians to have achieved the feat.

Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India, resuming the day on 264 for five, overcame a stumbling start to bat themselves into a near impregnable position.

The right-hander, in his sixth Test, made 111 while tail-ender Ishant Sharma frustrated West Indies with 57 – his maiden Test half-century.

Captain Jason Holder continued his splendid efforts from Friday’s opening day to end with five for 77, reaching 100 Test wickets in the process, while debutant off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall finished with three for 105.

West Indies struck with the day’s first ball when Holder brought one back between bat and pad to bowl Pant for his overnight 27.

However, Vihari combined with Ravindra Jadeja (16) to add 38 for the seventh wicket and keep West Indies without success for the remainder of the hour.

Cornwall made the breakthrough, getting Jadeja to hole out to Bravo at mid-on but yet again, the Windies found themselves frustrated as Vihari and Ishant staged a brilliant 112-run eighth-wicket stand which took India to lunch on 336 for seven.

Vihari, on 42 at the start of the day, reached his half-century in the morning’s seventh over with an inside edge to the fine-leg boundary, and was unbeaten on 84 at the interval.

He reached three figures in the second session with a sharp single into the on-side off seamer Roach, All told, he faced 228 deliveries and struck 17 fours.

Ishant, unbeaten at lunch on 11, quickened his scoring after the interval to hit seven fours in an 80-ball knock before finally holing out to deep mid-wicket off part-time off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite at 414 for eight.

The end came quickly as Mohammed Shami edged a cut and was caught behind off Cornwall without scoring before Vihari was last out, failing to clear Roach at mid-off with Holder.

Rocking at 13 for four in the ninth over following Bumrah’s hat-trick, West Indies tried to rebuild but the out-of-form Brathwaite could only hang around 38 balls before feathering a tentative drive behind to give Bumrah his fifth wicket at 22 for five.

Hetmyer then anchored the best stand of the innings, putting on 45 for the sixth wicket with Holder who made a battling 18 off 38 deliveries.

They appeared determined to take Windies to the close when Hetmyer inside-edged a drive at seamer Mohammed Shami onto his stumps and four overs later, Holder lost concentration and knocked one up to short over off Bumrah.

INDIA 1st innings (o/n 264 for five)

Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13 Agarwal c Cornwall b Holder 55 Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6 Kohli c wkp. Hamilton b Holder 76 Rahane c wkp. Hamilton b Roach 24 Vihari c Roach b Holder 111 Pant b Holder 27 Jadeja c Bravo b Cornwall 16 Sharma c Hetmyer b Brathwaite 57 Shami c wkp. Hamilton b Cornwall 0 Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (b-11, lb-19, w-1) 31

Total: (all out, 140.1 overs) 416

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-46, 3-115, 4-164, 5-202, 6-264, 7-302, 8-414, 9-416.

Bowling: Roach 30-9-77-1 (w-1), Gabriel 21-4-74-0, Holder 32.1-9-77-5, Cornwall 41-10-105-3, Chase 14-4-45-0, Brathwaite 2-0-8-1.

WEST INDIES 1st innings

Brathwaite c wkp. Pant b Bumrah 10 Campbell c wkp. Pant b Bumrah 2 Bravo c Rahul b Bumrah 4 Brooks lbw b Bumrah 0 Chase lbw b Bumrah 0 Hetmyer b Shami 34 Holder c sub. (Rohit Sharma) b Bumrah 18 Hamilton not out 2

R Cornwall not out 4

Extras: (b-8, lb-5) 13

Total: (7 wkts, 33 overs) 87

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-13, 3-13, 4-13, 5-22, 6-67, 7-78.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6.5-2-20-0, Bumrah 9.1-3-16-6, Mohammed Shami 8-3-19-1, Jadeja 9-5-19-0.

Position: West Indies trail by 329 runs with three first-innings wickets intact.