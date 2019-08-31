Guyana receives distinguished destination stewardship award from CTO

GUYANA was awarded the Distinguished Destination Stewardship Award by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO).

THE Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and its partners received the award on behalf of Guyana during the Caribbean Sustainable Development Conference, which was held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last Thursday.

The judging committee selected Guyana as the winner because of its impressive sustainable tourism practices, and community-led tourism framework which promotes job creation and low-carbon lifestyles while helping to preserve local traditions and customs.

The CTO award demonstrates Guyana’s long-standing commitment to the green state agenda and the global branding benefits associated with its efforts to become a leading sustainable destination.

CTO Caribbean Sustainable Awards identify and showcase sustainable tourism good practices in the CTO’s 26 member destinations.

The awards recognise individuals, groups, organisations and companies in any of the CTO’s member countries that are implementing initiatives that embrace sustainable tourism concepts and core values.

The initiatives should help to enhance the country’s tourism product, offerings and advance sustainable and responsible tourism in the Caribbean.

Guyana was awarded the Destination Stewardship Award, which highlights a country, region, town, village or community that is making solid strides towards sustainable tourism management at the destination-level.

Recipients of the award are recognised for ongoing and integrated initiatives and programmes designed to improve sustainable tourism planning and promote the widespread adoption of good practices, ensure multi-stakeholder engagement, address social and community issues, foster economic linkages, preserve cultural heritage and protect the environment.

The six judging criteria of the award included contribution to improving the long-term competitiveness of tourism businesses and destinations; enhancing the well-being of communities as healthy places to visit, live and invest; preserving and conserving cultural, historical and natural heritage; promoting a sense of place and authenticity; involving tourism stakeholders in decision-making; and communicating and promoting sustainable tourism good practices to other tourism stakeholders

According to the GTA, Guyana has been making sizable strides in all areas highlighted. This includes expanding community-led and owned tourism and sustainable tourism offerings through a partnership with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and four villages. It also includes fostering inter-ministerial and stakeholder collaboration to preserve the natural and cultural heritage treasures of Guyana and support sustainable tourism development, and maintaining and building on its authentic tourism offerings and natural landscapes.

The award reflects the GTA’s strategic focus on adopting sustainable destination management, development, and marketing best practices as part of all of its operations and programmes.

“We are extremely honoured to have received this award. Guyana, through the work of the Guyana Tourism Authority and its partners, has expended considerable effort in recent years to incorporate sustainable tourism best practice into all aspects of its tourism strategy, policy, planning and programming,” said Deputy Director of the GTA, Carla James, who attended the award ceremony.

“We are committed to maximising the positive socio-economic and conservation outcomes from tourism and to continue to be stewards of Destination Guyana,” she said.

Karanambu Lodge of Guyana was also named the winner of the Sustainable Accommodation Award. Melanie McTurk was there to accept for Karanambu Lodge.

In March this year, Guyana was recognised as the world’s number one “Best in Ecotourism” and one of the top ten sustainable destinations by the Green Destination Foundation and Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB), Berlin.

The country was also recognised for having the best destination video at the Golden City Gate Foundation at ITB. And in June, Guyana was recognised as the “Best in Sustainable Tourism” by the Latin American Travel Association (LATA).