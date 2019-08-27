STOP the personal attack on President Granger

Dear Editor,

PERMIT me a few lines in your newspapers to highlight a most troubling development which must be called out for what it is, in the hope that what must be a blind spot is corrected.

As I perused the Stabroek News of Monday, August 26, 2019, I came upon the headline, “Caretaker President in back-to-school drive at Liverpool”, which I found perplexing.

Mr. Editor, it is public knowledge that the Government has acknowledged that it is an “interim administration”, given the validity of the no-confidence motion as determined by the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The Government has limited its overseas travel, and has indicated that it will not pass the National Budget, nor initiate any controversial project or policy commitment that cannot be changed.

The Government has, however, repeatedly maintained its role to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry and the administration of services of the State.

Mr. Editor, in our current domestic political situation, the Government has continually communicated and demonstrated that it will ensure credible elections are held in the shortest possible time.

The Guyanese people on all sides are interested in an electoral process that is above scrutiny, particularly as we prepare for petroleum and its prospect of significant National Development for all. We can ill afford to be bickering over contested results at such a momentous time; history will be unkind to us should we fail to get it right this time.

It is with much angst that I am reminded of the same Stabroek News that was denied State advertising for what was deemed its unfavourable coverage towards the People’s Progressive Party. I searched for a headline of evidence that the previous Head of State was being dictatorial, to no avail.

Mr. Editor, this naked display of what can only be deemed as a personal attack on the Head of State must come to an end. Entities responsible for disseminating information to the public, especially given our political history, must demonstrate some level of reasonable ethics.

As our nation approaches General and Regional Elections, and makes an informed choice on the course of leadership, it is hoped that entities like the Stabroek News can transform themselves into the caretakers of good governance, credibility and all the tenets of good journalism.

Sincerely,

Ryan Maraj