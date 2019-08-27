Robbers stab teen to death in Diamond

– Suspect arrested

A TEENAGER who was the victim of a robbery while purchasing a serving of fish and chips on the Diamond access road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was stabbed to death Sunday night, while trying to fend off robbers.

Dead is Ravildo Williams called “Michael” of lot 37 Friendship EBD.

His mother, Camille Williams said the family attended a wedding in Diamond EBD and were all returning home around 23:20 hours in a minibus when they stopped for her son to purchase a serving of fish and chips from a food vendor.

The mother of six said Michael was her youngest child, and it was his cousin’s wedding the family attended, and while her son was waiting on the fish and chips to be prepared, he was attacked by robbers and stabbed to death.

She said her son was picked up and taken to the East Bank Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“My son came out to purchase food and he was robbed and killed, even his sister was attacked when she saw what was going on, they lashed her to her head and she was left unconscious and only regained consciousness at the hospital,” she said.

His sister, Faneiza Jairam, said that, when she saw the commotion and rushed to the scene, she was assaulted and hit on the head with an object which left her unconscious.

“We need justice and those responsible should face the full penalty of the law,” she said.

Reports indicate that Ravildo Williams was in the company of a female friend who witnessed the robbery that resulted in his death and statements were given to the police.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects who is assisting with Investigations.