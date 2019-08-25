Tropical Storm Dorian forces LIAT to cancel several flights

As Tropical Storm Dorian churns towards several Caribbean destinations, regional carrier LIAT has cancelled several flights for Monday August 26, 2019.

LIAT said that in the interest of passenger and crew safety, the flights have been cancelled.

They include LI 512 from Guyana to Barbados as well as I 393 from Barbados to Guyana.

The airline noted on Sunday that passengers will be allowed to rebook between 25th August – 28th August 2019. “Affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived for travel within the specified rebooking period,” the airline said.

“We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking at their earliest convenience,” the airline said.

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthened on Saturday, east of the Lesser Antilles.The depression is forecasted to gain hurricane strength by Tuesday.