Statistics from England’s amazing win in third Ashes Test

(REUTERS) – Statistics and records from England’s one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley that levelled the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

RUN CHASE

England’s total of 362-9 features in the top 10 highest successful fourth innings run chases of all time in Test cricket:

418-7 – West Indies v Australia (St John’s) 2003

414-4 – South Africa v Australia (Perth) 2008

406-4 – India v West Indies (Port of Spain) 1976

404-3 – Australia v England (Leeds) 1948

391-6 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (Colombo) 2017

387-4 – India v England (Chennai) 2008

382-3 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka (Pallekele) 2015