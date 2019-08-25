Rail car steals the show at 1320 heat

ON a day when fans turned out to see the fastest machines run, they were treated to a fantastic day of racing.

While the Team Mohammed’s Nissan GTR Godzilla and Goliath suffered mechanical difficulties, Trans Pacific Toyota Alteeza stood tall.

On the run between Godzilla and the Rail Car, the former had mechanical issues and the rail car jumped the line.

Still, Bisessar took the trophy at the end of the day.

In the 8-second class, Team Mohamed’s GTR Goliath took the class over the mad dog Supra based on the faster qualifying time.

In the 9-second class, the Trans Pacific Toyota Alteeza represented well.

600cc bikes – Andy Rajkarran

Unlimited Bikes – Micheal Mathurine/Joel Bruce (Trinidad)

ATV– Kevin Persaud

16 Seconds– Shivan Ragnath

15 Seconds — Ramesh Persaud

14 Seconds — Rafeeq Khan

13 Seconds — Pierre Singh

12 Seconds– Damion Persaud

11 Seconds — Jagdeo Seecharran (Trinidad)

10 Seconds — Oneal Higgins

9 seconds – Rameez Mohamed

Unlimited — Andy Bisessar (Trinidad)