Rail car steals the show at 1320 heat

ON a day when fans turned out to see the fastest machines run, they were treated to a fantastic day of racing.
While the Team Mohammed’s Nissan GTR Godzilla and Goliath suffered mechanical difficulties, Trans Pacific Toyota Alteeza stood tall.
On the run between Godzilla and the Rail Car, the former had mechanical issues and the rail car jumped the line.
Still, Bisessar took the trophy at the end of the day.
In the 8-second class, Team Mohamed’s GTR Goliath took the class over the mad dog Supra based on the faster qualifying time.
In the 9-second class, the Trans Pacific Toyota Alteeza represented well.
600cc bikes – Andy Rajkarran
Unlimited Bikes – Micheal Mathurine/Joel Bruce (Trinidad)
ATV– Kevin Persaud
16 Seconds– Shivan Ragnath
15 Seconds — Ramesh Persaud
14 Seconds — Rafeeq Khan
13 Seconds — Pierre Singh
12 Seconds– Damion Persaud
11 Seconds — Jagdeo Seecharran (Trinidad)
10 Seconds — Oneal Higgins
9 seconds – Rameez Mohamed
Unlimited — Andy Bisessar (Trinidad)