Over 100 registered for GMR&SC’s 1320 Heat event

OVER 100 competitors have been registered for tomorrow’s 1320 Heat drag racing event set for the South Dakota Circuit.

According to GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed, over 70 cars and 30 bikes have been registered so far for the premier drag racing event locally.

“What we have in store for spectators today is a jam-packed day of racing. I can say for sure that there will be no shortage of competitors.”

“The Trinidadian guys are here and we are sorry that we could not get Suriname due to the ferry issue but as it stands, we have more than 100 registered competitors on race day.”

He noted that what needs to happen though is that competitors need to understand what this number of competitors means.

“It means that we have to run very efficiently and on time. We can’t have a class unnecessarily held up because we can’t find competitors. I’ve already instructed the chief timekeeper that competitors who fail to make it to the line in a prescribed time will be disqualified and their opponent will be given a bye.

“As it relates to those persons who are disqualified, they will not be allowed to re-enter event at any other round as it is unfair to competitors.”

Admission to the event which begins at 09:00hrs with free runs is set at $1 000 for kids and adults $2 000.

Event sponsors include ISG, DEL CO ICE, R. Kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical Shipping and Hand-in-Hand.