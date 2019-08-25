IKD Caribbean Cup thrills hundreds at CASH

… Tournament concludes today

THE International Karate Diagaku’s Caribbean Cup got going yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), thrilling the hundreds who attended.

The two-day event which wraps up today in Georgetown will see over 200 athletes from Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Venezuela.

Vice-Chairman/Vice-Chief Instructor of the Guyana Karate College, Sensei Jeffrey Wong contended that as a host, Guyana is ready for the event.

Of those 200, 107 are Guyanese athletes, combined from the KFC and ASKG colleges.

In unofficial results seen by Chronicle Sport, there was a gold medal for Guyana in the 17-19 female GKC in the kata and silver in the Bunkai.

There were also gold medals in the seniors’ Over-50 for both kata and bunkai and gold for Guyana’s Aliyah Wong in the individual kata

Admission to the event is $500 and today’s event begins at 09:00hrs.