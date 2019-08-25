IKD Caribbean Cup thrills hundreds at CASH

By -
0
3
This photo captures the intensity of the action in the senior class.

… Tournament concludes today

THE International Karate Diagaku’s Caribbean Cup got going yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), thrilling the hundreds who attended.

The two-day event which wraps up today in Georgetown will see over 200 athletes from Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Venezuela.

The youngsters were not left out of the action. (Adrian Narine photos)

Vice-Chairman/Vice-Chief Instructor of the Guyana Karate College, Sensei Jeffrey Wong contended that as a host, Guyana is ready for the event.

Of those 200, 107 are Guyanese athletes, combined from the KFC and ASKG colleges.

In unofficial results seen by Chronicle Sport, there was a gold medal for Guyana in the 17-19 female GKC in the kata and silver in the Bunkai.

There were also gold medals in the seniors’ Over-50 for both kata and bunkai and gold for Guyana’s Aliyah Wong in the individual kata

Admission to the event is $500 and today’s event begins at 09:00hrs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR