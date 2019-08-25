Hand-in-Hand Insurance Back to School Drive targets orphanages

Ms Shafeena Juman, Marketing Coordinator (bottom left), Ms Shannon Yan (back far left) and Mrs Miranda DaSilva-John (front far right), Business Development Personnel, with the happy children of Prabhu Sharan Orphanage.

DURING the current Back to School season, the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Ltd hosted a Back to School Drive for children in various orphanages across the County of Demerara.

The company proudly donated approximately 100 bags, books, and stationery items to children in Prabhu Sharan Orphanage on the West Coast of Demerara, A Sanctuary Children’s Home on Soesdyke, Linden Highway and Hope Children’s Home in Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Ltd, in keeping with their corporate and social responsibility, is elated to be able to make these children smile and assist in making their start of the new school year easier and will continue to commit in the development of youths across various communities in Guyana.

