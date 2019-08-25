Felicien is latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot winner

SHERWIN Felicien won the record shoot last weekend at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

The shoot took place as members of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) prepare for this year’s West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Caribbean Championships.

Shooting just two points off from achieving a perfect day, Felicien shot a possible at the 500 (35.05) yards range; it was one of two possibles for the day.

Veteran marksman, Ransford Goodluck shot the other possible on the day at the 300 yards range, 35.02.

Leo Romalho has continued to turn in consistent performances ending 2nd overall with 116.09, two behind Felicien whose winning aggregate was 118.10; he was off by one at the 300 yards range (34.01) and a similar number off at the 600 yards range, (49.04).

Roberto Tiwari took the third place overall with a total of 115.04 followed by Goodluck, Vice-captain Dylan Fields, Lennox Braithwaite and Peter Persaud in that order.

Following are the full results of the shoot:

Name 300 500 600 Aggregate

Sherwin Felicien 34.01 35.05 49.04 118.10

Leo Romalho 33.02 34.04 49.03 116.09

Roberto Tewari 34.02 33.0 48.02 115.04

Ransford Goodluck 35.02 31.02 48.04 114.08

Dylan Fields 33.01 34.02 46.02 113.05

Lennox Braithwaite 34.01 34.01 42.02 110.04

Peter Persaud 29.01 33.02 46.02 108.05