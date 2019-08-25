Elite Club coaches to participate in capacity-building sessions with Jaguars head coach

AS the newly-appointed Golden Jaguars’ head coach, Márcio Máximo, hits the ground running preparing the Guyana-based Golden Jaguars for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL), the Elite Coaches are scheduled to benefit from his interaction with the team from today.

This initiative is geared towards building capacity of the local coaches where they will have an opportunity to observe the sessions and ask questions as necessary.

The schedule for the coaches’ attendance is as follows: Monday, August 26 and Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 16:00hrs at the Den Amstel FC, Guyana Police Force FC and Victoria Kings FC.

Tuesday, August 27 and Friday, August, 2019, at 16:00hrs at the Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Ann’s Grove United FC.

Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 16:00hrs and Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 8:00hrs at the Santos FC Milerock FC, Western Tigers FC and the Guyana Defence Force FC respectively will be included as soon as coaches are appointed.

A 31-man Guyana-based provisional squad is in training at the GFF’s National Training Centre, Providence for the CNL. Guyana’s first match is scheduled for September 6 against Aruba in Curacao.

Guyana will play three home and three away matches as follows: September 6, Aruba vs Guyana in Curacao

October 9 – Guyana vs Jamaica in Guyana. October 11: Antigua & Barbuda vs Guyana in Antigua

October 14 – Guyana vs Antigua in Guyana

November 15 – Guyana vs Aruba in Guyana.

November 18: Jamaica vs Guyana in Jamaica