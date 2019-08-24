Tough draw for young Guyanese as Caribbean TT singles serve off

… Van Lange, Wong win bronze in doubles

GUYANA’S young table tennis players will have a tough battle when action gets underway today in the singles competition of the ongoing Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships, in the Dominican Republic.

Several of the Guyanese players were placed in tough groups after the draw. Nevertheless, coach of the side Dwain Dick is hopeful that they can advance.

So far, Guyana have won two medals at the meet. Both involved National Boys (18-and-under 15-and-under and 13-and-under) champion Jonathan Van Lange.

After winning a bronze with his Titans club-mate Krystian Sahadeo on Thursday in the Teams competition, he won a bronze medal with another club-mate, Colin Wong, in the doubles on Friday. The pair lost to eventual champions, the Dominican Republic-A team 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Guyana remain the only English-speaking nation to have medalled to date in the 13-and-under division at the meet.

DRAWS

Of the nine Guyanese players at the event, only two are in favourable groups for today’s competition.

Van Lange and strong competitor Wong are expected to advance from groups three and seven respectively of the eight groups in the 13-and-under first stage.

Van Lange’s group includes Dominican Rafael Cabrera and Puerto Rican player Eliam Davila, while Wong has Trinidadian Sameer Ali and Dominican Andelso Acevedo in his group.

Dhanesh Persaud is in the tough Group One, which has number one-seeded player Ramon Vila and silver medal doubles winner Yadier Lopez.

Krystian Sahadeo is also in a tough group, given that he has to challenge high-quality players Giovani Centeno (Puerto Rico) and Yoel Mendoza (DR).

In the Girls’ 11-and-under category, Jasmine Billingy is in Group Four with two Dominicans and a Puerto Rican, while Akira Watson is in Group Two with two Dominicans and a Trinidadian, while Samara Sukhai is in Group Five with a Trinidadian, a Dominican and a Puerto Rican.

Meanwhile in the Boys’ 11-and-under singles, Malachi Moore is in Group Five and Ebo McNeil is in Group Three.