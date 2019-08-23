Visiting Church delegation honours Regional Chairman for contribution to sports, youth development

REGIONAL Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Ten, Renis Morian, has been honoured for his contributions to youth and sport.

He was recognised with the award by a visiting Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America delegation.

The delegation, which is here to effect a 10-day service to the communities within Region Ten, was organised by the Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church, Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10).

At a simple handing-over ceremony held at the Regional Chairman’s office, Linden, the visiting delegation said that they had sought to publicly recognise Morian who has been contributing significantly to the youths of the community through sports and community development.

As such, they urged him to continue contributing adding that they are appealing to others to emulate his efforts. “Despite being in the USA we continue to hear about the enormous and significant work that Mr Morian has been doing over the years and today we would like to salute him for his enormous work and contributions and to urge him to continue his efforts.

“The contributions by Morian have been felt by many far and wide and to acknowledge his noble efforts we present him with this plaque as an indication that we are proud of him as a resident and more so as someone who is genuinely interested in youth and community development through sports and other areas,” Reverend Clavis Duke said.

Duke, who pastors the church in Linden said that his congregation continues to be very impressive with the significant and consistent contributions that Mr Morian has been making over the years, adding that through his efforts they continue to see a number of young people turning away from negative ills within society.

The visiting 22-member delegation is made up of Guyanese, Jamaicans, Trinidadians and persons from the USA.

They indicated that while they have been around for the past 19 years they have visited Guyana a number of times and intend to continue visiting.

They plan to execute a number of youth and sports-related programmes and projects. The group urged youths and organisations to collaborate while training the youths, so that they can contribute in a very positive way.