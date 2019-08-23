Van Lange, Sahadeo settle for bronze in Caribbean TT Championships

GUYANA’S 13-Years-and-Under A team, which consists of Jonathan Van Lange and Krystian Sahadeo settled for bronze in the team competition on Thursday in the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships, in the Dominican Republic.

The pair looked solid after they defeated Jamaica 3-0 to book a semi-final spot, but went down to eventual winners Dominican Republic A team in the final four.

The home team players were able to register another 3-0 win when they met Puerto Rico A team in the final of the event.

Guyana A and Puerto Rico B, by virtue of being knocked out in the semi-finals, were awarded the joint third-place awards.

Guyana coach Dwain Dick told Chronicle Sport that overall, he was impressed with the side’s performance.

“Technically and tactically we can match them. (It was) evident in Jonathan beating both Puerto Ricans and both Dominicans in their group. (There) were some lapses in the critical parts of the games in the semis – due to lack of regular competition, I would say. Some amount of hesitation and adrenaline rush, but tremendous improvement over the last month which augurs well for their future if we can sustain this type of training.”

Dick said that with Van Lange’s performance, which saw him play unbeaten until the quarterfinal, he is upbeat about his chances in the singles, which starts tomorrow.

Guyana’s 13-and-Under B team (Colin Wong and Dhanesh Persaud) were knocked out in the quarter-finals 3-0 by Puerto Rico B.