Trinidadians arrive ahead of 1320 Heat

THE Trinidadian drivers for this weekend’s 1320 Heat event at the South Dakota Circuit are here and have promised to wow the fans.

During a press conference yesterday, the team, headed by Jagdeo ‘Mad Cow’ Seecharran contended that they are glad to be here and they are ready to showcase their skills.

“We want to thank the GMR&SC for bringing us here and we are ready to put on a show for the Guyanese people. We want to urge you all to come out.”

The team’s container arrived on Thursday evening and was cleared yesterday ahead of today’s testing and tomorrow’s race.

Meanwhile, over 100 participants have already registered for the anticipated showdown.

According to reports, over 75 local cars have been registered along with more than 15 local bikes.

Meanwhile GMR&SC committee member, Carey Griffith, banged on the importance of safety on the track, stating, “We are asking spectators not to get too carried away and get too close to the track. Please follow the advice of the security and Police who will be there.

We know alcohol will be on sale there and we are asking patrons to drink responsibly. There will be Police escorts to the city for the travelling fans after the event as well.”

Tomorrow, action gets underway at 09:00hrs with free runs up to 10:00hrs before the eliminators.

Admission to the venue is $2 000 for adults and $1 000 for children.