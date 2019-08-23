Spanking new ‘Glamour Beauty’ store opens at MovieTowne

– entire line of Clarins launched

GLAMOUR Beauty, an extension of Glamour Designer Brands on Wellington Street, was opened on Tuesday at MovieTowne, along with the launch of Clarins Paris for makeup lovers, skin-care fanatics and cosmetics enthusiasts.

The grand opening was witnessed by a wide audience of public figures, private and public sector officials, family, friends, and some of Guyana’s most talented makeup artists.

The owners, Ravi and Varsha Mangar, have been in the luxury brands business in Guyana for the last ten years. The new store is set to focus primarily on skincare, fragrances, cosmetics and accessories. It features some world-famous beauty brands, and is promising to add some more in the near future.

The owners have since said that they are proud to be introducing the entire line of Clarins skincare in their newly-built store. “This US$250,000 investment also houses fragrance and cosmetics brands which are obtained directly from the manufacturers. Glamour Beauty is an authorised reseller in Guyana,” the owners said in a statement.

Clarins is a French luxury skincare company that manufactures resell products globally in 28 countries across the world, with Guyana now being the 29th.

“Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. From 100% Pure Plant Oils, Double Serum, skincare innovations for face and body—to make-up, men’s care and treatment fragrances—Clarins scientists have created groundbreaking formulas that are unrivaled in the cosmetics industry,” the owners said.

This new partnership in Guyana means that retail prices to Guyanese consumers would be considerably lower in keeping with the US retail and global MSRPs.

Guyanese consumers can enjoy the upscale ambiance of Glamour Beauty’s experience store where they can browse and test their favorite beauty products with the help of trained industry professionals on site to guide them and purchasing with confidence.

Glamour Beauty is the only authorized distributor in Guyana for Clarins, Milani, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Narcisco Rodrigues, Amika, and Eye Kandy.

“It truly is an honor and privilege to be recognised as a country with great potential and being trusted with that magnitude of confidence. Many thanks to the generous management and staff of MovieTowne Guyana, the international partners, loyal customers, supporters, and our awesome staff.”