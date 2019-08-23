Persaud creates more history for Archery Guyana

ARCHERY Guyana’s Devin Persaud created history as the first Guyanese to secure a Minimum Qualification Score for Recurve Men, with a 640 score.

At the recently concluded Caledon Tournament, Archery Guyana was represented by Devin Persaud in Ontario, Canada who performed amazingly to cause Guyana to now be on an official List released by World Archery as one of the countries eligible to apply for the invitational place at the Olympics.

The Minimum Qualification Score for rescrve men is 640.

The minimum score is 640 to be eligible and he was eligible to shoot this score up to June 2020.

However, he did so before this time in Ohio by shooting the score (640) at this World Archery-sanctioned event.

Our archers can do so at other WA-sanctioned events, including world cups, the Pan Am Championships to take place in Mexico in March, the World Ranking Event to take place in Colombia at the beginning of June, and any other events (national or international) registered in the WA Calendar.

As a result, Archery Guyana will be eligible for an invitation place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

There are only two invitation places for the world.

Archery Guyana intends to start the process to request our best archer and seek to engage the relevant persons within the timeline.

In the meantime, Devin has expressed the desire to continue to participate in Berlin to shoot another qualifying score and in Mexico next year at the Pan-Am Championships.