Trophy Stall supports IKD Caribbean Cup

THE Trophy Stall, which has already distinguished itself as one of the most consistent supporters of sports in Guyana, has committed to supporting the Guyana Karate Federation’s IKD Caribbean Cup competition, which will be held over the coming weekend.

This event involves karatekas competing for championship honours in both junior and senior categories of this sport.

Speaking at the Trophy Stall’s South Road, Georgetown location on Tuesday, proprietor Ramesh Sunich highlighted that the company is always elated to be an ally of sport.

“Once against, Trophy Stall is pleased to be on board with yet another tournament; this time it’s karate. It’s not our first time being in the karate world, but I assumed that this is the biggest tournament we would have had in Guyana in recent times, and I’m pleased with Mr Woon-A-Tai, who chose to come to Trophy Stall to select his trophies,” Sunich explained.

As Chief Instructor and Chairman of the Guyana Karate College, Frank Woon-A-Tai expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sunich and his company for the kind gesture.

“We’d like to express gratitude to Ramesh Sunich for donating these trophies to the 2019 IKD Caribbean Cup,” he said.

The IKD Caribbean Cup is expected to commence on Friday, August 23 (tomorrow) with training sessions and seminars. The competition days are Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. Woon-A-Tai anticipates that this tournament will not only be large, but will contribute to Guyana’s Sport Tourism sector.

“It’s going to be one of the largest karate tournaments in Guyana, because we’re expecting almost 200 overseas guests to come in, which will boost sport tourism in Guyana,” Woon-A-Tai said.

With students coming from Transport Karate Club and YMCA, Guyana’s contingent is expected to be in excess of 100 students. Woon-A-Tai believes that Guyana has the capacity to do well in this tournament, especially since the event is being hosted on home turf.

Other countries participating in this tournament are: Trinidad and Tobago, 79 students; Barbados 74, St Vincent and the Grenadines 25 and other smaller islands would also be in attendance.

The IKD Caribbean Cup will be hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue in Georgetown.