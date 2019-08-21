President Granger urges ‘Bethel’ AoG Church to support education

PRESIDENT David Granger, Tuesday afternoon, received a courtesy call from members of the Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church, Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church is this month celebrating its 60th anniversary and has a visiting delegation of approximately 25 persons from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, most of whom are Guyanese by birth. Reverend Clavis Duke, thanked President Granger for accepting the church’s request to meet him. He noted that the Church wants to support the President’s initiative of enhancing the lives of young people, primarily children, across the country. “We are here to give you support and to help you. We are ready to work with you,” Rev. Duke said.

Dr. Wedlan Sealey said the visiting group has noted the President’s Public Education Transport Service (PETS) programme which is aimed at ensuring children have equal access to education across the country. “We are willing to be supportive to this country. We are grateful and have not forsaken Guyana…we have endorsed your vision for education,” Dr. Sealey said. The overseas chapter of the church has been involved in charitable works in Region 10 for a number of years. In response, President Granger spoke of the role the church plays in moulding the nation’s youth and urged the members of the Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church to ensure that every child has an opportunity to access education.

Explaining his vision for ‘an education nation’ the President said, “It is our obligation to educate the next generation…the best thing you can do for children is to get them into school… Education is the gift everyone should give. Today, I look to the church to extend itself beyond the pews, beyond the church building into the avenues, valleys…hinterland and into those communities that do not have easy access to education.” President Granger was accompanied by Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon, while the visiting delegation included Leslie and Eartha Gonsalves, Dr. Virginia Sealey, Dr. Cynthia Bankston, Apostle James Thomas, Ministers Rawle Rollins, Seon Rodney, Roxanne McFarlane, Alana Labistide, Lance and Carol Cave, and Rashieda Tompson.Other members of the visiting team were: Dr. Shellyann Cole, Sister Dianne Hermonstine, Marcia Adams, Isola Whyte, Howard Osborne, Brenda Samuels, Michelle Summer, Dr. Sidonia Osborne, Dwayne Cole, Maureen John, Chillion John, and Pastor Ann Duke. (Ministry of the Presidency)